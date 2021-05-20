Alleviation seen from drainage bond projects in Hidalgo County

Completed drainage projects in Hidalgo County are helping flood-prone areas in a big way.

Hidalgo County commissioners describe areas like the intersection on 10th Street and 107 in Edinburg as a sign of progress.

Officials say low line levels and alleviation from completed drainage projects helped keep hundreds of homes free from floodwater during the recent heavy rain.

While some areas did see progress, other communities in rural areas had to deal with drainage systems clogged with brush and trash.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the county is “looking at improving” gate structures and ditch sizing to help with issues.

HC commissioners urge residents to do their part to keep drainage sewers, ditches, and canals clear of clutter.