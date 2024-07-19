Alton woman sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty in fatal drunk driving crash

Sorely Lizeth Niño. Courtesy photo

An Alton woman will spend the next decade behind bars after pleading guilty in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown McAllen that happened in 2022.

Sorely Lizeth Niño, 21, was sentenced after accepting a plea deal on Friday, court records show.

She was 19 when she was arrested.

Niño was arrested following a crash that happened on the 500 block of South 15th St. at around 2:35 a.m. on May 29, 2022, according to a previous report.

According to a news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios, Niño crashed into another vehicle as 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes attempted to enter it.

Belmontes was pronounced dead at the hospital. Niño showed signs of intoxication and had a blood alcohol content level of 0.19, the news release stated.

“A 10-year prison sentence is warranted when an innocent life is lost because somebody made the selfish decision of driving while intoxicated,” Palacios stated in the news release. “I urge citizens of the Rio Grande Valley to prevent these situations by making a plan ahead of time to avoid drunk driving.”