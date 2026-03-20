Amazon delivery station opens in Brownsville
Amazon opened a new delivery station in Brownsville on Friday, a move the company says will significantly speed up deliveries for local customers.
The 62,000-square-foot facility, located at the intersection of FM 511 and Paredes Line Road, will handle the final step of Amazon's delivery process, according to a news release.
At the station, packages arrive from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, where employees then prepare them for final delivery to customers' homes.
The company is currently hiring for various positions at the new site. Those interested in applying can text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for mobile alerts.
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