As voters head to the polls, LUPE works to increase turnout

As voters across the Rio Grande Valley headed to the polls on Tuesday morning, La Unión Del Pueblo Entero pushed to increase turnout.

LUPE organized a virtual phone bank and launched an "election protection" initiative at polling places.

"The goal this year is to up it up to the state level, so the Valley and South Texas have greater representation at all levels of government," said Danny Diaz, the "Get Out the Vote" coordinator for LUPE.

