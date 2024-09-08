Authorities investigate threats made against Weslaco, Alamo IDEA schools

Law enforcement is investigating threats made against IDEA schools in Weslaco and Alamo.

The Alamo Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are aware of the concerns dealing with Alamo IDEA school.

Alamo police did not specify what kind of threat was made. They wrote in their post that they are taking the proper actions and safety measures to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

IDEA Weslaco posted on their Facebook that they are aware of schools threats made against their campus on social media.

As a precautionary measure, the school will not allow backpacks or gym bags on campus on Monday and Tuesday. Classes will resume as scheduled, but all outdoor activities have been cancelled as well.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said visitors will have limited access to campus and will need appointments to enter.

The school said they are working with the Weslaco Police Department in investigating the source and credibility of these threats.

For any updates or more information, parents should contact their child's school.