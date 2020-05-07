Authorities Pull Vehicle Out of River near Chimney Park

UPDATE (10/20): Authorities finished pulling out a car driven into the river in an apparent attempt to evade authorities.

Crews pulled what appeared to be a Chevrolet Impala Friday afternoon from a location near Chimney Park in Mission.

Police said they found one bundle of drugs inside the car. It'll soon be examined.

We're told they're working to learn who's the owner of the vehicle.

----

MISSION – Police are investigating a splashdown at Chimney Park near the Rio Grande that ended with one arrest.

Mission firefighters, a wrecker service truck and a dive team are waiting for the go-ahead to pull the vehicle, which is thought to had fallen at least 50 feet deep into the river, out.

Police said at around 2:30 p.m., an officer approached a man at a Stripes convenience store on Conway Ave. along the expressway. They said the man ran to his car and drove away.

Mission police and DPS chased him around the Mission area until the vehicle plunged into the water. The driver was arrested shortly after.

Witnesses told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the driver appeared to struggle in the water when trying to get away from authorities. They also reported seeing officers pulling out what appeared to be bundles of narcotics from the Chevy Impala.

No injuries were reported.

