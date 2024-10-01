Autopsy results pending for man found dead inside vehicle at Valle Vista Mall parking lot
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at the parking lot of Valle Vista Mall, a spokesperson said.
The body was discovered Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.
A news release from the Harlingen Police Department identified the body as that of a 51-year-old man. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the news release added.
The circumstances around the victim's death are unknown, and autopsy results are pending, according to the release.
Police continue to investigate the death.
