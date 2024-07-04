Avelo Airlines cutting ties with Brownsville airport due to low profit costs

Avelo Airlines will stop their services with the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport next month.

Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport Director Angel Ramos says this decision was made because Avelo is rethinking their business strategy.

With Orlando, FL being an expensive airport to operate in, they needed to find where they could be most profitable. In order to do this, Avelo reduced around 10 cities out of Orlando, Brownsville being one of them.

In a statement, the communications manager for the airlines said "unfortunately, the Avelo routes between Brownsville and Orlando and Burbank were not profitable, and we do not expect them to be within a reasonable time horizon."

"They were not losing money, so profitable means they were not making as much money as they wanted to make compared to other destinations they're flying in and out of," Ramos said.

Avelos last flight is set for August 31.

