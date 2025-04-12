McAllen police search for man accused of sexual contact with a child
McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for indecency with a child, according to a news release.
The news release said 30-year-old Adrian Antonio Duron allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than 17 years of age. The incident was first reported to officers on Friday at the 300 block of East Upas Avenue in McAllen.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Duron on a charge of indecency with a child, according to the news release.
Duron is described as 5'02 in height, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Pharr and may be driving a Ford Fusion vehicle.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
