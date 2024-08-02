Back to school events set for Saturday in Hidalgo County

La Plaza Mall in McAllen and the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital will be hosting back to school events to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.

The Back to School Block Party at the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital —located at 1102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg — is set for Saturday, Aug.3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free school supplies, snacks, health screenings and more will be provided to the whole family.

On Saturday, La Plaza is also hosting a back to school bash, along with a fashion show.

The bash is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Plaza Mall, located at 2200 S. 10th Street in McAllen.

A fashion show will be held there at 12:30 p.m.

The first 400 children attending the event will receive a backpack full of school supplies.

Giveaways will also be held every 30 minutes, with prizes that include tables and gift cards.