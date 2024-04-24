Barricaded suspect in Starr County surrenders without incident

The Starr County Sheriff's office said "after an extensive negotiation process" the suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has surrendered without incident.

Law enforcement were in the area of Pete Solis Subdivision behind Circle 7 west of La Grulla.

Authorities surrounded the home and used two drones for an aerial view of the residence. They spent about two hours negotiating with the suspect to come out.

At the scene was the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Starr County Sheriff's Office. It is still unclear why the suspect barricaded themselves in the first place.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken in for medical evaluation as a safety precaution, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further details.