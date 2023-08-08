BBB warns parents on back-to-school social media post safety

Several local school districts have already welcomed back students for the new school year.

Parents might have snapped a few Instagram worthy photos, but while posting those pictures is okay, the Better Business Bureau says it might be best to leave some information off social media.

"I post pictures usually when they go back to school because a lot of my family don't live around here and that's how we kinda keep in contact," Jo Ann Cavazos said.

Cavazos, who has two kids going back to school, says she is selective about what she shares online and when.

"I usually don't like to post things as soon as they're happening because, I really don't like, it's not a good idea for people to know where we're at all the time," Cavazos said. "Especially nowadays, when you just never know someone's intentions."

It's those intentions the Better Business Bureau is warning about as more students get ready for the new school year.

"Limit yourself of what information you're posting. Because you just don't know what they're going to do," President of the BBB South Texas Hilda Martinez said.

The BBB says sharing information like your child's full name, age, and even the name of their teacher can be used by scammers or predators to commit identity theft or gain your child's trust.

The BBB says all a scammer needs to steal an identity is a name, birthday and an address and if parents aren't careful, all that information could be shared on social media.

Scammers aren't the only concern for the BBB.

"You're giving out that information, how do you not know that they're stalking your kid?" Martinez said.

They warn criminals could use online info to find children, and build trust with them.

Martinez says the best advice is to limit what is shared to family and friends and to set social media accounts to private.