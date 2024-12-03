Bicyclist killed in Weslaco crash

A bicyclist was killed after he was struck by a box truck early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 6:27 a.m. on FM 1015 north of Joe Olivarez Street near Weslaco, according to a news release.

A news release from DPS identified the cyclist as 47-year-old Gerardo Reyes Gonzalez Angeles from Donna. According to the release, Angeles was traveling northbound on the inside lane of FM 1015 near Ramiro Guerra Drive when a 2024 Ford E-450 box truck traveling behind him collided with him.

Angeles was projected off the bicycle and onto asphalt, sustaining major injuries. He was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries, the news release added.

The crash remains under investigation.