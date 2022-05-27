x

Body found near South Padre Island, sheriff's office says

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near South Padre Island, according to a  release from the department.

Deputies are on South Padre Island south of East Cut where a deceased body was washed ashore.

There was unconfirmed reports of a capsized boat near the area, but authorities have not said if these incidents are related.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search. 

