Body found near South Padre Island, sheriff's office says
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near South Padre Island, according to a release from the department.
Deputies are on South Padre Island south of East Cut where a deceased body was washed ashore.
There was unconfirmed reports of a capsized boat near the area, but authorities have not said if these incidents are related.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search.