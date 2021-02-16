Boil water notices in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

City of Edinburg

Due to freezing conditions to the City’s water system, the City of Edinburg per Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, is advising all its residents to boil their water prior to consumption. Due to the inclement weather, the City is asking residents to reduce consumption and conserve as much water as possible.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, City water system officials will notify you.

If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Mr. Javier Valdez, Water Plant Manager at 956-388-8220 or Mr. Arturo Martinez, Director of Water Resources at 956-388-8212

If you wish to call the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, please call (512) 239-4691.

Military Highway Water Supply Corporation (El Ranchito, La Paloma and Los Indios)

Due to the unpredicted severe weather conditions and the Texas Electric Grid experiencing power outages, El Ranchito, La Paloma and Los Indios the water pressure went below the 20 psi which may affect our ability to maintain and / or deliver water to the system at / or / around 7:00pm this February 15, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation, PWS ID TX1080067, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact our Customer Service department at 956-565-2491 or General Manager, Mr. Ramon Rosales, Jr. at 956-565-2492.