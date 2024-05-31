Bond set for man accused of killing uncle over stolen roosters

A 21-year-old man went before a judge on Friday and was arraigned on a capital murder charge.

A justice of the peace set Aaron Cervantes’ bond at $2 million, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Cervantes was previously identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed his uncle — 54-year-old Fernando Madrid — over stolen roosters early Thursday morning in rural Mission.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 5700 block of North Doffing Road Thursday at 3:53 a.m. where they encountered a male with a gunshot wound who was later identified as Madrid. First responders pronounced Madrid dead.

According to a news release, Cervantes arrived at the residence with a handgun and attempted to steal some roosters from the property that he claimed were his. Madrid confronted his nephew, and they got into an argument that allegedly led Cervantes to shoot the victim.

Hidalgo County jail records indicate Cervantes remains in custody.