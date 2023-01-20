Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run

A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday.

Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000.

A Mission police officer witnessed the vehicle driven by Vela disregard a stop sign and collide with a silver 2015 Ford Explorer early Monday morning at the intersection of Mayberry Road and W. Griffin Parkway, Flores said.

The vehicle contained a family of five. The 37-year-old mother succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the 42-year-old father was hospitalized in critical condition and two of their teen children were hospitalized in serious condition.

Vela fled on foot after the crash and “appeared intoxicated” when he was found, Flores said.

If convicted on the more serious count of intoxication manslaughter, Vela faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.