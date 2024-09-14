Border Patrol Agent Killed On Patrol

VAN HORN, TX – Authorities are investigating in the Big Bend area after a Border Patrol agent was killed early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Agent Rogelio Martinez transferred from the Falfurrias station.

Martinez and his Big Bend sector partner were responding to activity while on patrol near I-10 in the Van Horn station area.

Both agents were taken to a hospital after Martinez's partner reported they were both injured.

Martinez died in the hospital and his partner remains in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating what caused Martinez's injuries as Border Patrol continues to search for potential suspects.