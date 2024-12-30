Border Patrol agents arrest teen accused of aggravated robbery in Brownsville

A 16-year-old boy accused of aggravated robbery in Brownsville has been arrested, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said.

Pedro Antonio Sosa is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint on November 22. The robbery occurred at a restaurant at the 3200 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

Luna said Sosa was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he attempted to cross the border at an "undesignated checkpoint."

Sosa was turned over to Brownsville police and after questioning, confessed to the aggravated robbery, according to Luna.

Sosa was taken to Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center and is pending arraignment. He faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery.

Luna said additional charges may be pending.