Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How screening early can save a life

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Rio Grande Valley doctors are encouraging woman to get screened regularly.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States, making screening crucial.

Jesus Villarreal, a general surgeon at Mission Medical Center said this exam shouldn't be delayed and woman should start screening at age 45.

"You yourself, say you have already completed your yearly or your annual breast exam and you feel there's something that concerns you, do not, do not hesitate," Villarreal said. "Look for one of us, look for your physician."

