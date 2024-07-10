Brothers charged in Cameron County road rage shooting

Two brothers were charged on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a road rage incident that ended in a shooting, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The road rage incident started in Harlingen and ended in Brownsville with a collision involving several vehicles, police said.

Siblings Edgar Gerardo Garza, 33, and Francisco Javier Garza, 29, were charged in connection with the incident, according to police.

A news release from the Brownsville Police Department states police officers were dispatched to the 10650 block of N. Expressway 77/83 near Rancho Viejo due to “multiple calls” regarding a road rage incident in progress in the area on Tuesday.

According to police, a black Toyota Tacoma was being pursued by a white F-150 utility truck and a black Dodge Ram that were being operated by the brothers.

The victim called his father during the chase, who rushed to the scene to intervene and deescalate the situation, the release added.

“However, the confrontation took a dangerous turn when Francisco Javier Garza fired a shot in the direction of both the victim and his father,” striking the GMC Sierra the father was driving, the release stated.

Francisco was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $75,000.

Edgar was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and had his bond set at $35,000.

“Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and have serious consequences. Prioritize your safety and the safety of others on the road by remaining calm and avoiding confrontations,” police said in the news release. “If you ever find yourself in a road rage incident, do not engage, stay calm, and call 911.”