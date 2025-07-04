Brownsville animal shelter appoints new senior veterinarian

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center has appointed a new senior veterinarian to their team, according to a news release.

The news release said Dr. Melissa Draper will help BARCC ensure that pets receive high-quality treatment, are healthy and are ready for adoption into loving homes.

The position was vacant for a little over a year before Draper stepped into the role.

"I'm honored to join the BARCC team and serve the Brownsville community," Draper said in the news release. "My passion has always been to advocate for the well-being of animals, and I look forward to providing the best care possible and promoting responsible pet ownership across our city."

Draper's responsibilities will include promoting animal welfare, increasing adoption rates, managing shelter population and supporting public safety through disease prevention strategies, according to the news release.

The news release said Draper previously served as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, specializing in veterinary forensics. She has a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in Veterinary Forensic Medicine from the University of Florida.