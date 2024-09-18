Brownsville animal shelter closed due to minor flooding

The Brownsville Animal Regulation Care Center was closed Monday after recent weather caused minor flooding inside the shelter, according to a social media post.

The shelter is expected to reopen Tuesday.

“A lot of our administrative areas did have water on the floor, maybe half an inch or so,” Brownsville Health, Wellness & Animal Services Deputy Director Antonio Caldwell said. “None of the animals were in standing water."

While the center was closed Monday, crews spent the day cleaning.

Channel 5 News was told some medical records were damaged, but staff is in the processes of restoring them.