Brownsville breaks ground on Old Highway 77 reconstruction project
A major facelift is in the works for Old Highway 77 in Brownsville.
A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the multi-million dollar project that will overhaul the entire roadway.
New driving lanes and sidewalks will be added, and the drainage systems will also be upgraded.
“It's been a road that's really probably been the most painful road to drive on in the city of Brownsville,” Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said. “It's not just trying to put a band-aid on a road. It's really a new road.”
The project is expected to be completed in two years.
