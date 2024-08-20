Brownsville City Commission to decide if transportation rates will increase
Brownsville city leaders will decide if they'll raise fees for public transportation.
The general fare will increase from $1 to $2, student fares will increase from 75 cents to $1 and fares for seniors, military vets and those with disabilities will increase from 50 cents to a $1.
Brownsville Metro says the need to increase prices is to match rising costs of operation.
"The 100 percent increase, the dollar increase, would cover the operational needs of the department," Brownsville Director of Multimodal Transportation Joel Garza said. "In fiscal year 2020, it cost B Metro about $400,000, currently it's at $750,000, so it's almost double on just fuel alone."
The city commission is expected to make a decision at their meeting on Tuesday.
