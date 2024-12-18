Brownsville Fire Department holds push-in ceremony for new fire truck
The Brownsville Fire Department has a new fire truck.
The department held a traditional push-in ceremony on Wednesday. The new fire truck will be housed at Fire Station #8. That's close to the Port of Brownsville on Foust Road.
The city wants folks to see how their tax money is being used. They say they needed a new truck after the old once started getting rusty from the salt in the air.
"So this is replacing an older truck that went out of service a few months back. This truck and this station are closer to the coast, so we deal with a lot of salt air issues, we were experiencing some rust on the trucks," Brownsville Fire Chief Jared Sheldon said.
The new truck will be covering some of the critical infrastructure in Brownsville, including Starbase Station and Port of Brownsville.
