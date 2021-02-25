Brownsville Fire Department promotes new Assistant Fire Chief

Credit: City of Brownsville

In a news release the Brownsville Fire Department announced the promotion of Eugenio Cardenas from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief on Thursday.

Cardenas will head the Brownsville Fire Department's Division of Training, Education and Compliance.

"Eugenio’s leadership is a true asset to the Department and the City of Brownsville," Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said in a news release. "His hard work and leadership demonstrate the best of our department and our community. I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with him to protect and serve Brownsville and its residents."

Cardenas joined the city's fire department in 2005, prior to joining he was a volunteer firefighter with the Matamoros, Mexico Fire Department.