Brownsville home considered a total loss after fire

A home is considered a total loss after a fire erupted early Friday morning, according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez.

Martinez said four fire engines and one EMS unit responded to the fire at around 4 a.m. at the 200 block of Shary Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the home with "a heavy fire load" at the rear of the building, according to Martinez. Crews swiftly made entry and extinguished the fire, but despite their efforts, the home was considered a total loss.

Martinez said no injuries were reported and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The homeowner said the property was occupied by renters.

The investigation is ongoing.