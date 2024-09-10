Brownsville ISD agrees to sell former campus to expand Gladys Porter Zoo

Brownsville ISD school board members voted Monday to sell the former Cummings Middle School property to help expand Gladys Porter Zoo.

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez says this sale will help the zoo expand so they can keep their accreditation.

“It's been a long time coming, and we're so excited,” Ramirez said.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez says the district know the importance of this move.

“It's important to Brownsville and the city and the tourism industry that we have a top level zoo, and along with that comes the space available for the bigger animals,” Chavez said.

The city says the property will be used to create more space for animals. There is no set date on when construction will begin for the zoo.

"A hotel will not be built on this Cummings property," Ramirez said. "This is all use for zoo use."

The city will lease the property to Brownsville ISD to allow the district’s career and technology education program to continue in the Cummings Middle School building.

Brownsville ISD plans to go through a lease for at least three years while they create a new facility to house their CTE program that could cost up to $25 million.

The city plans to buy the former middle school property for $16 million dollars, and the district and city will also be working together to find funding opportunities.

