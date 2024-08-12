Brownsville ISD begins school year under consolidation plan

The Brownsville Independent School District is welcoming students back to campus.

For some students, they're beginning the year at a new school after their previous one was shutdown as part of the district's consolidation plan.

All summer long, teachers and staff have been getting ready for the first day.

This year, Garza Elementary will have more than 200 students.

The district closed three schools in June to address their budget deficit. Now, 90 percent of the staff from Garza Elementary will be working with staff from Southmost Elementary.

Southmost Elementary School Principal, Diana Gonzalez, said the school now has a total of 79 teachers. There will be four teachers in each grade level, and each classroom will have between 17 and 20 kids.

"Last year, I only had two teachers per grade level. Now we have four teachers per grade level. So, my thing is now that we have more teachers, there's more extra resources, more skills that it can get combined. It's better to have a bigger team because we work as a team," Gonzalez said.

The district has had different events throughout the summer, so teachers can meet.

Gonzalez says no programs at the schools were affected. They are working on adding more learning opportunities for the student, like having drill teams.

Gonzalez says if parents didn't get a chance to meet the teacher on Friday, they can call the school to schedule a meeting.