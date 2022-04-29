Brownsville ISD preparing for approval of Moderna’s COVID vaccine for kids under 6

Moderna announced Thursday they’re seeking approval to vaccinate children younger than 6 with a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

An official with the Brownsville Independent School District said he’s confident that – if approved – the vaccine for the new age group will keep the number of cases down.

"As a district, we're ready to give them as soon as they're available and ready to go, we're ready to administer them,” Brownsville ISD director of Health services Alonso Guerra said.

As of Wednesday, the district reported four new cases of the disease in the district of 38,000 students.

Doctor Jamie Fergie, director of infectious diseases for Driscoll Children's Hospital, said studies show that the two-dose vaccine produces a good antibody response against Covid for children as young as 6 months.

“I believe that the Food and Drug Administration is going to review this and there should be no reason to delay very long the approval of emergency use of authorization," Dr. Fergie said.

Both Guerrero and Dr. Fergie believe the approval should come by June. Guerrero said he would allow for students to be vaccinated ahead of the next school year.