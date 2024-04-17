Brownsville man highlighting popular Valley attractions with new digital map

A Rio Grande Valley man is making it easier for tourists, and even locals, to find hot spots and attractions all across the Valley.

He made a digital map that shows visitors what each city in the Valley has to offer.

There are dozens of museums across the Valley, like the McAllen Heritage Center in Downtown McAllen.

Brownsville native Jonathan Cuéllar was the man behind the idea. He created the map two weeks ago.

It shows where people can find museums, wildlife sanctuaries, water parks and other attractions in the upper, mid and lower Valley.

What started as a tour-guide for a friend has now turned into a new way to help locals and visitors to explore the RGV.

"The Valley is huge. And of course, when you're there, you're like, oh, it's not good. It's small. There's nothing to do here. And then you come to the big city. And yeah, of course, the big city, like Houston, has way more than the Valley does. But then it makes you see that it's not as small as you think," Cuéllar said.

Cuéllar posted the map on a social media page dedicated to the RGV.

Since it was shared, there have been dozens of suggestions for other things to be added. Cuéllar says all the positive reaction has inspired him to expand the guide.

"So, I'm doing a zoo's, aquariums and wildlife parks or nature parks. And that way, you know, 'cause I also, in my guide, I didn't add the burning centers. We have like, I think over 10 burning centers over the Valley, I did not add those," Cuéllar said.

There will also be a new section added for art galleries and historical attractions.

Cuéllar says he hopes his guide is picked up by hotels and airports to help attract more tourists to the Rio Grande Valley.

Right now, the map is only digital. His goal is to turn it into a physical copy so that others can also use it.

To view the map, click here.