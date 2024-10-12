Brownsville Metro opens survey to improve public safety on buses

Brownsville Metro is looking for feedback from riders.

They're asking them to take a safety survey to help with ways to improve safety.

"We want to involve our public in improving public safety on our buses," Brownsville Metro Chief Safety Officer Juan Miguel Gonzalez said. "We want to make sure we're hearing what they're saying, what is important to them on the buses. We see safety from our perspective, we want to hear from them as well."

The survey is open now through October 21. To fill it out, click here.