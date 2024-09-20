Brownsville police arrest man on 18 counts of burglary of buildings

A man was arrested after admitting to participating in 18 burglaries, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said the Burglary Task Force Unit executed two arrest warrants for burglary of buildings on 31-year-old Josue Garcia at the 500 block of Avenida Meza.

According to Brownsville police, Garcia became combative and resisted being placed into handcuffs. He was eventually placed under arrest and taken to Brownsville City Jail.

During questioning, Garcia admitted to participating in 16 additional burglaries, primarily targeting small business in the area of Central Boulevard and Price Road, according to police. As a result, he has been charged with 18 counts of burglary of buildings, as well as resisting arrest.

Garcia was arraigned on Thursday and was issued a $185,000 bond.