Brownsville police arrest two men on drug-related charges
The Brownsville Police Department arrested two men on drug-related charges after executing a warrant at a residence.
The arrests occurred on December 5 at the 1900 block of East Taylor Street.
Police said during an ongoing investigation, the residence was identified as being involved in the sale of illegal narcotics.
After the warrant was executed, police arrested 50-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez and 19-year-old Rodolfo Ramos Alvarez.
Police said they found two pounds of cocaine and nearly 100 pounds of marijuana inside the home. Both men are facing charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
According to police, Alvarez is facing an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Both men were arraigned on December 6. Gomez was issued a $250,000 bond and Alvarez was issued a $255,000 bond.
