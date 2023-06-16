Brownsville police: Homicide suspect wanted in Mexico arrested in Olmito after assaulting and holding wife for ransom

Miguel Angel Contreras Saenz. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

A man wanted for homicide in Mexico was arrested in Olmito on Tuesday after Brownsville police say he assaulted his wife and held her for ransom in February.

He is expected to be extradited to Mexico, police added.

Miguel Angel Contreras Saenz is accused of assaulting his wife at their Brownsville residence by restraining her and using a stun gun on her multiple times in February, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

He demanded 200,000 Mexican pesos (around $11,221) from his wife’s mother for her release, Brownsville police said in a news release.

“Saenz kicked his wife out of their residence without any clothing and threatened to kill her if she notified authorities or her neighbors,” the release stated. “For the following months, Saenz continued to harass the victim.”

Saenz’s wife reported the incident to police on May 23, leading to his arrest on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, Brownsville police learned of Saenz's active homicide warrant out of Mexico, but details of the crime were not immediately available.

Saenz is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and terroristic threat, and had his bond set at $100,000.