Brownsville police seeking Sunrise Mall jewelry thief

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a burglary suspect.

The burglary was reported Saturday at around 2:49 p.m. at the Sunrise Mall, located at the 2300 block of N. Expressway 77/83.

According to a news release, an unknown male had “forcibly” entered the male and stole jewelry from the Pandora store and a jewelry kiosk by the time police arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Those with any information regarding the burglary are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-546-8477.