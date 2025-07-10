Brownsville police: Sunrise Mall jewelry thief caught in stolen vehicle
The 18-year-old man accused of stealing jewelry from the Sunrise Mall was caught with a stolen vehicle in McAllen, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
A Wednesday news release identified Ricardo Patrick Emery as the burglar suspected of stealing jewelry on Saturday from the Sunrise Mall.
According to the release, Emery was arrested by the McAllen Police Department after he was found with a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Brownsville on the same day of the burglary.
“During the arrest, Emery was found in possession of multiple jewelry items that were later confirmed to be stolen property from the Sunrise Mall burglary,” the news release added.
Hidalgo County jail records show Emery is in custody on a $41,000 bond, and has additional charges pending from the Brownsville Police Department.
