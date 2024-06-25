Brownsville police: Suspect caught recording man showering at TSC gym facility

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a suspect they said was caught recording a man in the shower at the TSC Recreation Center, according to a news release.

Mario Arturo Ortiz, 31, was arrested on Friday, June 21, in connection with the incident, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the TSC Recreation Center, located at the 2000 block of W. University Blvd. on Friday, where a man told police he was showering and noticed a phone in his stall.

The man looked outside the stall and said he saw a man — identified as Ortiz — standing there with a phone in his hands, the release stated.

Police arrived and spoke with Ortiz, who denied the accusations, according to the release.

Ortiz provided his cell phone to police to look at the photo gallery.

“The officer did not find any compromising images in his gallery, but asked if he could check the ‘recently deleted’ photo album, to which Ortiz also consented,” the release stated. “In the recently deleted album, officers found several videos of a naked man showering.”

Ortiz was taken into custody on a charge of invasive visual recording in a bathroom and arraigned on a $5,000 bond.