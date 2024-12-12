Brownsville police: Three men charged after stolen drugs led to kidnapping

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Two men and a teen were arrested and charged in a connection with a kidnapping the Brownsville Police Department said stemmed from stolen drugs, according to a news release.

Cris Angel Aguilar, 17, Kristopher Alexander Lerma, 20, and Gilberto Moises Cancino, 55, were arrested on Monday, Dec. 9 on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a news release, police responded to a home at the 200 block of Ash Street on Dec. 3, where they found two men who “appeared to have been severely beaten and tortured.”

Both men told police they had been kidnapped by the suspects and held captive for several days in a residence located at the 200 block of Shary Avenue over accusations that they had stolen drugs from the suspects, the release added.

The victims and the suspects were acquaintances, and all three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Bond for Aguilar was set at $400,000, while Cancino and Lerma each have bonds set at $650,000.