Brownsville residents can dispose of Christmas trees at city parks

The city of Brownsville is accepting fresh tree drop-offs.

Residents can dispose of their Christmas trees at two city parks, Gonzalez park or Oliveira Park. A sign will be posted to direct residents where they can leave their trees.

The City of Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department says they're hoping this event will help encourage people to recycle.

"It lets us help the community get rid of items that they typically don't know where to put them, but we can mulch them and use them in our community garden. We also take some of the trees to the dunes at the island," Recreation Community Inclusion Coordinator Laura Holbrook said.

The Christmas tree drop off is free, and it will go on until January 6. The trees can be dropped off at the two parks at any time.