Brownsville Residents Can Expect Water Outages Monday Night

BROWNSVILLE- The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will be replacing water valve on the evening of Monday, March 19. The replacement will leave some areas without water from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m Tuesday Morning. About 600 residents will be without water during that time.

The areas affected include: Santa Elena Street, San Rafael Street, San Bernardo Street, French Street, English Street, San Lorenzo Street, German Street, Coolidge Street, International Boulevard, Boca Chica Boulevard, Atlanta Avenue, North Illinois Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Beachway Avenue, Senator Eddie A. Lucio Jr. Middle School, El Jardin Elementary School, North Dakota Avenue, South Vermillion Avenue, El Naranjal Subdivision Phase l, El Naranjal Subdivision Phase ll and South Indiana Avenue.

This work is to maintain the city's water infrastructure. If you have any questions about this project, call BPUB's office at 956-983-6300.