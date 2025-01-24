Brownsville shelter teaming up with volunteers to build dog houses

A new mission is underway in Brownsville to provide new homes for dogs.

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is teaming up with volunteers to build dog houses out of donated wooden pallets.

Among those volunteers is Josh Contreras, who also designed the structure of the dog houses so they can resist the wind and rain better.

“Anywhere that we can find an opportunity to help out the community — especially the animals that have no say in whether they're homeless or not or outdoors or not — we want to jump on it,” Contreras said.

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center — also known as BARCC — is hoping to build up to four homes a week.

Antonio Caldwell, BARCC’S deputy director of health, wellness and animal services, said the small houses will go where they see the most needed, which can include when animal control is out on calls.

“Our officers are out and about all day every day, and we do come across cases where there might not be malicious intent but potentially just don't have the means," Caldwell said.

BARCC plans to get volunteers together every month to build the homes.

Those who would like to donate can call 956-589-0918 for more information. You can also show up to BARCC’s office at 416 FM 511 in Brownsville on Friday. Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

