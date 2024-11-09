Brownsville student selected for Texas school safety program

A Brownsville student will help make school safer in Texas. He, along with seven others in the state, are a part of a school safety program.

Sebastian Salazar, 16, applied and was selected for the program. He and the other students will serve as a voice for their peers to understand what they see and feel at the school level.

"I also feel great about actually being able to help our students feel safer in their environment and also make a change," Salazar said.

The school safety ambassadors will take what they learn to the adults at the Texas School Safety Center.

They will use the knowledge to develop resources for substance use prevention, teen mental health and violence prevention.