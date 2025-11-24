Brownsville teen killed in rollover crash near Boca Chica Beach identified

An 18-year-old male who died following a Saturday crash involving an off-road vehicle was identified.

Joseph Cruz died after the ATV-type vehicle he was in rolled over several times during the crash that happened north of the Boca Chica Beach entrance, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

The 18-year-old from Brownsville was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, Treviño added.

The Brownsville Fire Department previously said the victim, now identified as Cruz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people who were also in the vehicle received minor bruising from the crash, according to Treviño.