Brownsville to host second dose drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Credit: MGN Online

The city of Brownsville will host a city-led second dose vaccination drive-thru clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.

The vaccination clinic is for people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 26, according to a news release from the city.

The mass vaccination efforts are brought in part by the city of Brownsville in collaboration with the State of Texas, Cameron County, the Brownsville Independent School District, South Texas Independent School District, SpaceX, Texas Southmost College and UTHealth School of Public Health.

Walk-ins will not be allowed at the clinic. COVID-19 Vaccine Record Cards will be required, along with a valid photo ID.

The drive-thru clinic will feature 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccination stations. Masks or facial coverings will be enforced, people are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Officials encourage attendees download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms ahead of time to speed up the process.

For more information call the COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012 or visit www.btxcares.com.