Brownsville Woman Warning Others about Car Wrapping after Receiving Suspicious Check

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville woman says she received an offer to make extra cash over the holidays that seemed too good to be true.

Nancy Zepeda wrapped her vehicle to promote a company in order to make $400 a week for three months.

“All it asked for was my name, my email, my phone number and submit, which I did," she says.

Zepeda tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS weeks after the deal, she received a check with instructions to deposit the check.

She says she called the company that she was promoting to see if this was legitimate. The company told her they had not authorized it.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, ads offering to pay big for car wrapping promotions are just one of many ways people can take advantage.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas has the details.

Watch the video above for the full story.