Cameron and Hidalgo County workers making final preparations before Election Day

With Election Day just a few hours away, election staff in Hidalgo and Cameron counties are busy making final preparations.

Cameron County Elections Department Supervisor Cecilia Rosas has been working with the department for six years.

After a busy two weeks of early voting, Rosas says the department is ready for Election Day.

"Because we've gone through 12 days of heavy…lots of people, so Election Day is a piece of cake,” Rosas said.

Rosas says her early voting and Election Day experience through the years will help make the Election Day process smoother.

"Anytime we get a first-time voter, I send somebody with them so they can explain the process,” Rosas said. “So we check them in. We tell them to grab a pen."

During early voting, there were 23 locations throughout Cameron County. On Election Day, there will be 70 polling locations with about 350 to 400 workers helping man the polling sites. The amount of workers at a particular voting site varies.

"We'll look at the overall registered voters for a precinct and then we'll look at previous history to determine how many voters we expect to see and then we'll staff it appropriately to meet that demand," said Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

In Hidalgo County, Interim Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas says the number of voting locations will also increase on Tuesday. During early voting, 30 polling sites were open. On Tuesday, that number will jump to 86.

Salinas says she believes they have the necessary amount of poll workers to man the sites.

"It's 86 polling locations, so we're at that point where we're calling and making sure that all those employees will be able to administer the election,” Salinas said.

