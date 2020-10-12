Cameron County bar owners await decision on reopening

Bar owners in Cameron County want to know whether or not they'll be allowed to reopen on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott closed bars after the coronavirus pandemic struck Texas.

Abbott allowed bars to reopen in May, but shut them down again in June after the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

Last week, Abbott announced he would allow county judges to decide whether or not bars in their counties should be allowed to reopen.

During a news conference, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said he would consult with mayors and health officials before making a decision.

