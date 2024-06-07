Cameron County city leaders participate in hurricane preparedness event
Multiple city leaders in Cameron County attended the first hurricane preparedness meeting.
The meeting was held Friday by the Cameron County Emergency Management Department.
Representatives of local school districts, utility companies and police and fire departments also attended to discuss the season's hurricane forecast and mass evacuation drills.
Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said these meetings help first responders learn how to work with one another.
“It doesn't have to be a hurricane, it can be anything that happens,” Hushen said. “I think we worked together during the tornado, and you saw how many different entities showed up with Cameron County to help. That’s what we make sure everybody does during any incident."
The county is reminding the public to make a plan now, and to have updated insurance to protect your home in case of a storm.
